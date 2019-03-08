0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sports journalists of The Gambia under the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) have begun preparations for the 10th edition of the National Sport Awards Night and gala slated for 20th April, 2019.

The annual glamorous awards night is meant to celebrate and award past and present sports personalities that have done so much for the country.

Alieu Ceesay, Secretary General of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia says the association is working towards having another successful awards night.

“As the 10th edition is drawing close, the executive committee headed by President Musa Sise wants to organize an event with a difference. We are expecting sports legends and senior government officials from within and outside the country to grace the event,” SG Ceesay said.

He added: “We are calling on the public and private institutions and companies to come and partner with SJAG in organizing this event. We have written to many partners and we are hoping to have them on board.”

The association has over the past nine editions awarded many individuals, including three-times CAF’s Africa Best Referee Award Winner Bakary Papa Gassama.

SJAG is the umbrella body overseeing the activities of all practicing sports journalists in The Gambia. As an affiliate to The Gambia Press Union (GPU) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), the association’s main objective is to promote and develop sports journalism to highest level possible.