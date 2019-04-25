0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Makutu Manneh

The Special Olympics organization have updated parent of disable people on the central role in the education and successes registered by their physically challenged children participating in sports.

This update was made at a forum organized by the organization at American corner on Kairaba Avenue on the 24th of April 2019.

Cecilia Able Thomas, a member of Special Olympic organization in the Gambia said family health forums are designed to engage families of those with intellectual disabilities (ID) in special Olympics globally.

She added that they also offer an environment where parents and care givers can gain direct access to health information, resources and support.

Cecilia said “parents can also help both the organization and the disable athletes in different ways. Parents can help in fund raising activities; can initiate partnerships with local governments, recruit new family members.”

Astrid Manneh said the organization has 1.4 million members across the world and their organization’s objective is to help people that have the aim of helping the needy across the world to have easy access to them.