By Abdoulie Fatty

It took a 66th minute effort from Kalilou Njie to settle a game marred by five bookings without a sending off at the Kuloro Football Field.

Alagie Tamba of Sotokoi had a host of chances including a begging one in the final minutes but wasted them. Minutes following Sotokoi’s opening goal, an interruption occurred after fans threatened to attack the lines-man causing a ten-minute delay of the encounter before play resumed. Runner-ups scooped a consolation of D10,000.

Sotokoi will be playing a second final in the league where they will face Basorr in a date yet to be decided.