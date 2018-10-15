19 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Ndey Sowe

The SOS Regional Mothers and Adult Training Center, on the 12th of October 2018, graduated 95 students at their center in Bakoteh. The students graduated in various fields of study. 25 people graduated with a certificate on Social Work Programme, 7 at the diploma level, 30 on catering and hotel management, 12 on sewing and craft work, and 21 on adult literacy. The students were registered under the 2016 /17 session. The theme this year’s graduation programme was “Empowerment: Key to sustainable national development”.

Ellen Maraizu, Director at the center, said the institution is known for excellence and their vision is: “NO CHILD SHOULD GROW UP ALONE”.

She indicated that the center has contributed immensely to the development of needy children; that many of the students benefited from the knowledge gain from the institution.

‘‘The first children’s village was built in Bakoteh in 1982. The second one was built in Basse in 2007. The SOS center was established in 1999, offering training to their staff who offered care to the children and young people,’’ she said; that, child and youth care has faced a lot of challenges in the past; that this needs professional knowledge and skills for efficient management. She applauded the staff and the management of the center for sustaining the children.

“The vision of the center is to train her students to tackle all challenges they encounter and to know how to develop and help needy children and youth in the world, and to be inspirational,’’ she lamented.

She urged the new graduates to take up their position in the society; that the skills and the knowledge that they acquire from the center, will contribute to national development of the Gambia. She appealed to Government, NGOs, the private sector, individuals and other stakeholders, to support the center.

Isatou Nyang, A representative social workers said the moment was a joyous occasion; that as she reflects on the center, she has seen remarkable development for both new and past graduates, most of whom are now fully employed both in private and public institutions, and contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of the country, that some hold positions of high responsibility, whilst others manage their own business.

She urged the new graduates to practice maximum diligence, utilize the technical and moral values acquired from the center, and look up to good examples and experience people, to be able to build up their future with commitment, respect and care for people in their various works places.

Isatou Bah and Goundo Tunkara both new graduates, in their vote of thanks, thanked the staff and management of the center for imparting the requisite knowledge on them, and their parents for supporting them in their educational career. They urged their fellow graduates to be good ambassadors to the center, when they face the outside world.