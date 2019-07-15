Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Photo: Captain Yaya B. Jammeh
Latest NewsLegal Affairs

Soldiers Want Their Conviction To Be Invalidated

by Editor

on

307
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

By Yankuba Jallow 

Eight soldiers who were charged and convicted for treason, mutiny and other crimes have appealed before the Gambia Court of Appeal and want their conviction by the Court-Martial to be invalidated.

The convicts are Captain Yahya (Beray) Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh, Sergeant Baboucar Sanneh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie, Private Mbemba Camara and Private Alieu Sanneh.

If readers can recall, twelve soldiers were accused of incitement to mutiny and conspiracy to commit mutiny and to persuade members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), to take part in mutiny. The accused persons were arrested in July 2017, in relation to a WhatsApp group allegedly created to overthrow the Government of President Adama Barrow.

In their appeal, the Appellants repudiated the allegation that they wanted to overthrow the Government of the Gambia by operating a social media group chat, on ‘WhatsApp’. They indicated in their appeal that the prosecution did not present any reliable witness to prove that they intended to incite any person to participate with them to overthrow the Government of The Gambia.

They were charged together with Corporal Sulayman Sanyang, Corporal Lamin Gibba, Corporal Ebrima Jallow and Lance Corporal Samboujang Bojang, who were acquitted and discharged in respect to all the charges that they were accused of.

The appellants want the Court of Appeal to allow their appeal and set aside the judgment, findings and convictions by the Court-Martial.  They also want the Court of Appeal to make an order to discharge and acquit them. In addition, they want the Higher Court to make an order that the Court-Martial lacks jurisdiction to hear the charge on treason without the consent of the Attorney-General. Finally, they want to be reinstated in their various positions at the Gambia Armed Forces and for their salaries and entitlements to be immediately paid to them. They argued that the Court-Martial convicted them without corroboration as required by Section 38 of the Criminal Code. They argued that the Court-Martial erred in their judgement by relying on transcript audio messages of the ‘WhatsApp’ chat group and held that it should have corroborated other exhibits to prove their guilt. The appellants argued that the said audios were never produced, shown and played in Court to establish their existence, accuracy and authenticity.

In their appeal, the appellants said there was no ‘incitement to mutiny’ on the side of Captain Yahya Beray Jammeh, Sergeant Baboucar Sanneh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie, Private Mbemba Camara and Lance Corporal Alieu Sanneh; but that the Court-Martial went ahead and convicted them on those charges.

The convicts in their appeal said the court-martial has erred in law when it proceeded to hear and determine the charge on treason without the written consent of the Attorney-General. They argued that there was no written consent by the Court-Martial and therefore, the Court-Martial did have the jurisdiction to hear and determine their case. They argue that the Court-Martial erred in Law by convicting them even when the essential elements of the offences as charged, had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt as required by Law. They appealed that the findings and conviction of the Court-Martial is contrary to the evidence adduced and the same cannot sufficiently establish or prove all ingredients of the offences charged. In addition, they contended that the Court-Martial misconceived the nature of the prosecution’s evidence and it did not properly evaluate it.

The appellants appealed that the Court-Martial erred in Law by admitting as evidence, statements of accused persons that was obtained under duress and in the absence of an independent of witness, even though some of them indicated in Court that they were tortured. In addition, they said the statements were obtained without adherence to the established rules of taking statements (Judges Rule). The appellants appealed that the Court-Martial erred in Law when it held that Exhibit ‘N’, ‘O’ and ‘P’ are not computer generated documents and did not fall within the requirement of Section 22 of the Evidence Act. They argued that Exhibits ‘N’, ‘O’ and ‘P’ were statements from Africell, Qcell and Comium and no officer or staff from these GSM Companies were present as witnesses to tender them and further argued that the prosecution did not lay any proper foundation for the admissibility of these documents; that the witness through whom the exhibits were tendered, is a security officer and a member of the investigation panel.

The appellants said the Court-Martial relied heavily on the testimony of tainted witness Dino Sanneh, who was arrested together with the appellants but was released in November 2017 when he agreed to testify against them. 

Sheriff Kumba Jobe is the Counsel for the appellants, and the twelve military officers were arraigned before a panel of five military men and a judge advocate at the Yundum Military Camp.

The composition of the Court Martial included Sainabou Ceesay-Wadda as Judge, Colonel Salifu Bojang as President. Other members of the panel were Lieutenant Colonel Seedy Joof, Major Lamin K. Sanyang, Major Abdoulie Manneh and Major Basiru Sarr whilst the waiting members were Lieutenant Colonel Mai Touray, Captain A. Dacosta and Captain Awa Bah.

There trial started in November 2017 and eight soldiers were convicted on the 27th May 2019 by a unanimous verdict of the Court-Martial to serve nine years in prison. Only Private Alieu Sanneh will serve a three-year imprisonment term.

Join The Conversation

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSeyii Tolof – Tolof – Part 588 EPISODE 37 (Difficult Marriages – ‘Domm Ju Gorr’ the Value of the Male Child)
Next articleLie Saine Continues His Defence in Sedition Trial

RELATED ARTICLES

Human Rights

Journalist Recollects Hostile Conduct Meted on Former ‘Independent Newspaper’

By Momodou Jarju A former journalist of the defunct ‘Independent’ Newspaper Buya Jammeh, has disclosed the treatment meted out on the Newspaper he worked for...
Read more
Legal Affairs

High Court Dismisses Yankuba Touray’s Bail Application

By Nelson Manneh Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court has on Monday dismissed the bail application made by Counsel Abdoulie Sisoho on behalf...
Read more
Legal Affairs

Lie Saine Continues His Defence in Sedition Trial

By Yankuba Jallow  A former Lawmaker for Banjul Central Abdoulie Saine, on Friday July 12th, continued with his defence regarding his criminal trial on charges...
Read more
Human Rights

Ndey Tapha-Sosseh Narrates Attempts to Extradite Her

By Yankuba Jallow Ndey Tapha-Sosseh, a one-time President of The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has alleged that the Gambia Government has made several times attempts...
Read more
Human Rights

Continuation of Saidykhan’s Hostile Experience Under Jammeh’s Regime

By Momodou Jarju In continuation of his testimony last Wednesday, Abubacarr Saidykhan, narrated that in February 2009 he was the Foroyaa journalists assigned to investigate...
Read more
Human Rights

‘State Media Was Jammeh’s Kingdom’ DA Jawo Tells TRRC

By Momodou Jarju The former Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, testified before the Truth Commission (TRRC) on Wednesday July 10th that the state media...
Read more

Must Read

Gambians Should Refrain from Helping Aliens Get ID Cards Says GID...

By Ndey Sowe Supt. Mamanding S. Dibba, PRO of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), recently advised Gambians to refrain from helping aliens to get The...

NA Select Committee Visits Senegambia Bridge

Will The Koina 24 Stay Remanded Until The End Of The...

How Should A Nation Deal With Its Past?

12,172FansLike
852FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.
Contact us: foroyaamarketing{@}gmail.com

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2017 Foroyaa Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions