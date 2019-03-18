0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Ebrima Jatta assistant Coach of Gambia Armed Forces FC believes Gambian strikers need self-assessment in the wake of paltry returns of goals in the league.

‘Scoring is a problem for Gambian players, this is because the players don’t assess themselves. Each striker should assess himself and set a target to achieve in a year,’ he said.

Coaches, he argues, would impart all that’s required to thrive as a forward but it is up to them to reflect and implement what they’ve learnt.

He pointed out former Santos’ striker Emil Sambou made his first debut against Wallidan after the international match and he was able to score against Wallidan.

‘This is the first match for Emil Sambou after the Gambia international game but he managed to score a goal.

‘We will keep winning and maintaining our win run. We don’t want to concede many goals in this round. All we need now is consistency,’ he said.

Armed Forces were top of the table standings but the fragile one point lead hinged on the outcome of Brikama United’s yesterday duel with mid-table occupants Hawks FC.