By Kebba Secka

Lance Corporal Samba Bah of the Gambia Armed Forces is reported to have negligently discharged a gun shot that penetrated into the upper thigh of a colleague resulting to his admission at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

Army PRO Major Lamin Sanyang, when contacted by telephone confirmed the story, adding that the harm on the victim is not life threatening.

Both the accused and victim Silvester Gomez, are said to be posted at the fourth Infantry Battalion in Kanilai in West Coast Region. The base of this battalion is in the hometown of Gambia’s former president, Yaya Jammeh who is in exile in Equatorial Guinea. When the army mouth piece was asked the whereabouts of the suspect, he said Bah is detained by the Military Police of the Fourth Infantry Battalion to help the board of inquiry in their investigations. Modou Lamin Bojang, public relation officer of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital confirmed the admission of the officer, adding that he is responding to treatment positively. Bojang said the soldier was admitted at the hospital on Tuesday 25th June but the accident is said to have taken place on Monday 24th June. Asked further about the details of the victim, the PRO refused to comment.