By Yankuba Jallow

The Social Security Tribunal at Brusubi presided over by Magistrate Omar Jabang, has issued an order for the appearance of one Abba Njie and Haddy Secka.

Abba Njie is the second defendant in the suit involving one Amie Ceesay as the Plaintiff and Amie Jobarteh as the first defendant. The Tribunal made this order because the whereabouts of Mr. Abba Njie is not known to the Court. The Court in its ruling held that since the address of the said Abba Njie is not known by the Tribunal, it ruled that the service on Abba Njie be published on a widely circulated newspaper in the country. He is ordered to appear on the 13th day of March 2018, before the Tribunal.

In the case involving one Fatou Sanneh against Haddy Secka, the defendant has not been coming to the Tribunal and that the Court made an order for her service to be published on a widely circulated newspaper in the Gambia. The Court in its ruling held that since the hearing notice could not be served on the Defendant in person and also the Plaintiff does not know her residence, the Court ordered for the hearing notice to be served through a widely circulated newspaper in the Gambia.