Suspension is not the way to contain a crisis. The establishment of an instrument to inquire into the causes of contradictions within a state enterprise or institution should not be accompanied by measures that would interfere with the status quo which is to be investigated. Once any other person is given responsibility to perform duties that were performed by those who are a subject of an inquiry, the status quo would change.

In our view what is reasonable and justifiable to ensure an independent and impartial inquiry is to restore the status quo which gave rise to allegations which are to be inquired into. In this way, all the facts could be gathered and reviewed to draw appropriate conclusions.