By Sulayman Bah
Milan Rose over the weekend snatched gold in the just concluded Serrekunda East league Nawettan.
Attracting thousands at the East grounds, Milan managed to dump Hannover on post-match spot-kicks after a goalless tie at full time.
Both teams wasted begging chances and had to go into penalties for a winner to emerge. Milan -multiple time champions –came out of the situation unscathed grabbing the gold-coloured trophy having sashayed over their nemesis on 5-4 penalties.
Milan pocketed D60,000 as the top prize while Hannover went home with D40,000 as consolation.
Last weekend’s event brings to an end a protracted nawettan stretched over months by late start – a delay owing to an internal dispute.
