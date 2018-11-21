0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Abdoulie Fatty

Joy overtook the Serrekunda East zone after they spanked Brikama on post-match penalties to secure the Semlex-sponsored Super Nawettan title.

Abdoulie Baldeh fired in the opening goal in the 46th minute before Serrekunda East and multiple-time winners of the tournament responded with an equalizing goal in the 55th minute.

Post-match ended with East securing the main staked prize on 4-3 penalties.

Earlier on, Manjai clinched third-place beating Banjul 2-0.

Goals from Muhammed Kassama and Ousman Jallow were enough to inflict damage on Banjul.