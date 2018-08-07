0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mamadou Dem

The state had preferred multiple charges including Economic Crime against six people, at the high Court in Banjul yesterday Agust 6th 2018.

The statement of offence on Count One, indicate that the accused persons are charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 292 of the Criminal Code, Laws of The Gambia.

According to the particulars of offence on Count One, the aforesaid persons sometime between 2015 to February 2018 at Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, conspired among themselves to fraudulently collect an amount of two hundred and forty-eight thousand, two hundred and fifty Dalasi (248,250) from tax payers, and converted the said money for private use, and thereby committed an offence.

On Count Two of the statement of offence, all accused persons are charged with Economic Crime contrary to Section 5 (f) of the Economic Crimes (Specified Offences) Act, Laws of The Gambia.

Under the particulars of offence, the State allege that all accused persons sometime between 2015 to February 2018, at Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, wilfully and or recklessly caused monetary loss to the Government of The Gambia, to the tune of D248,250.00 by making false receipts of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), for tax payers and collected money for their own private use.

On Count Three, the statement of offence indicate that Alpha Sanyang is charged with economic crime contrary to Section 5 (a) of the Economic Crimes (Specified Offences) Act, Laws of The Gambia.

On the particulars offence, the state allege that Alpha Sanyang, sometime between 2015 to February 2018 in Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, wilfully and or recklessly caused monetary loss to the Government of The Gambia, to the tune of D248,250 by making false receipts of GRA, for tax payers and collected money for his own use.

On Count Four, the statement of offence indicated that the state accused Mr. Lamin Bobo Jatta for obtaining goods by false pretence, contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

According to the particulars of offence, the said accused person sometime in February 2018, in Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, obtained money from different tax payers by misrepresenting them that he works for GRA, and thereby committed an offence.

On the Fifth Count, four of the accused persons, namely Lamin Bobo Jatta, Cherno Darboe, Mike Junior K. Akimade and Alpha Sanyang, are jointly charged for making documents without authority.

The particulars of offence allege that sometime between 2015 to February 2018 in Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, without authority and with intend to defraud, made fake tax receipts for several tax payers, and thereby committed an offence.

Count Six statement of offence indicate that Lamin Bobo Jatta and Cherno Darboe, are jointly charged with giving false documents, contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

The particulars of offence on this count allege that Messer Jatta and Darboe sometime in February 2018 in Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia, and within the jurisdiction of the Court, prepared false tax receipts and handed them over to several tax payers, and thereby committed an offence.

On Count Seven, Messer Darboe, Akimade, and Omar Mbaye, are accused of forgery, contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

According to the particulars of offence, Messer Darboe, Akimade, and Omar Mbaye, between 2015 to February 2018, at diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, conspired to forge GRA stamps containing the words “Commissioner of Stamp Duties, GRA Banjul, Brusubi and Brikama”, as well as forging several signatures on fake tax receipts, and thereby committed an offence.

Messer Jatta, Darboe and Mbaye are jointly charged with failure to register a business, contrary to the Laws of The Gambia.

The state allege that the said accused persons, sometime between 2015 and February 2018, in Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, operated a business without registering it, and thereby committed an offence.

Under Count Nine, the statement of offence indicate that Mr. Darboe is charged with destroying evidence, contrary to the Laws of The Gambia.

It was adduced by the State under this count, that Mr. Darboe sometime in February 2018 in Brikama and diverse places in The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the Court, upon hearing that a lady has been arrested concerning some fake receipts, burnt some fake stamps which he was using to process fake receipts, for fear that it might be used as evidence against him, and thereby committed an offence.

However, the accused persons have not taken their pleas, and consequently the matter was adjourned to August 14th, for plea taking by the accuse persons.

Prior to adjourning the case, the presiding Judge, Justice Sainabou Wadda -Cisse of the High Court, ordered for a hearing notice to be issued on some of the accused persons who were absent from Court. All the accused persons were earlier granted bail before the case was brought to the vacation Judge, Justice Wadda-Cisse.