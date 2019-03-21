0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

States are established under democracies, to protect the citizenry and render services. The people only become enemies when their interests clash. Ministries, Commissions and Courts are supposed to provide justice, so that all will co-exist under the law in peace.

What is the state doing to prevent the militarisation of our civil population? Anger could drive people to violence but once it is done, one must go into hiding instead of being at the forefront to defend one’s rights. There are right ways of fighting for what one believes is right. The wrong way makes the person weaker. Action is needed to prevent others from adventurism.