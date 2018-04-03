6 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The answer is in the negative. No candidate should use President Barrow’s name or picture to canvass for votes. Foroyaa will investigate claims that some candidates of a political party are claiming that they are the chosen candidates of President Barrow.

The Independent Electoral Commission should continue its broadcasts of the fact that there is no coalition candidate in this election. All the parties are contesting in one or more constituencies. None is therefore an ally of the other and only candidates who have no faith in their parties or party leaders would use the name of President Barrow to enhance their election chances.