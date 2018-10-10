2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to section 102 paragraph (e) of the Constitution, responsibilities of the members of the National Assembly include, advising the President on any matter which lies within his or her responsibility.

Furthermore section 112 paragraph (b) stipulates that “all members shall regard themselves as servants of the people of The Gambia, desist from any conduct by which they seek improperly to enrich themselves or alienate themselves from the people, and shall discharge their duties and functions in the interest of the nation as a whole and in doing so shall be influenced by the dictates of conscience and the national interest.”

In short to be effective in the performance of their oversight role they should not be influenced by gifts from personalities but by the dictates of their conscience and the national interest.