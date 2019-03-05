0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Potential Scorpions player Sheriff Sinyan is back doing what he does best –playing football for Norwegian Premier League side Lillestrøm.

The 22-year-old was given a rundown of football minutes from the starting lineup for the first time since his recuperation from a threatening injury in a friendly game against Swedish side Djurgarden IF.

A defensive midfielder and also capable of fielding as a centre-back, the starlet was impressive in midfield, suggesting to the gaffer he could be trusted to become key this campaign.

Sinyan troubles with his injury began when he suffered a severe abrasion in a futsal game he took part in without his club’s permission.

The issue left the club red-faced after it came to light that the Norwegian-born Gambian sustained a serious knee injury from the indoor game he played.

It occurred at a time that coach Arne Erlandsen was ardent on making the 20-year-old a big part of his plans.

Though angry, Lillestrøm blamed the incident down to youthful exuberance and even extended his contract until 2020.

The versatile midfielder-cum defender – who broke into the Lillestrøm’s first team in 2016- was a major influence in the club surviving the drop, fielding in as a centre-back in the last six games.

Though born in Oslo, Sinyan is keen to play for Gambia Foroyaa Sport understands despite initial interest from Norway to include him in the Scandinavian country’s U21 national team.