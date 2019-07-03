Maama Linguerre

She wept bitterly;

“My only son now distrusts me what is my crime? The archaic customs and traditions based on Patriarchy what can I do about it? Your dad loves you very much as his only son but he has to protect his ancestral tool it is the pride of the family from time immemorial and he cannot see his son breaking the ties; understand his stance I am to be blamed I should have told you the truth nothing but the truth. If Taaru cannot bear the function get another mistress to do it for her then you divorce the girl/woman; her position is secured as your only wife.”

Jambi

He became enraged;

“Are you a woman? How would you feel if you were in the position of that woman? How can we be that intimate without any feeling for each other? I cannot get it and I’ll never be part of that arrangement.”

Maama Linguerre

“You are too sensitive to my liking you are a man the head of your household for God sake; nowadays money talks we will compensate her handsomely the package can include relocation to any country of her choice she will be detached from your family we can sign a contract to that effect.”

Jambi

He yelled at his mother and walked out on her;

“I’ll not sit here and listen to your rubbish do what you like but I am out of your plan.”

Papa Gela

Waited for a while without hearing from Maama who promised to mediate and get back to him he confronted her;

“I dismiss your mediation now I’ll act as the head of my household.”

Maama Linguerre

“I am no longer mediating go ahead with your plan your son is equally stubborn as his father I cannot be a rose between two thorns.”

Papa Gela

“Didn’t I tell you, you were backing him your son is irresponsible the gender debate has destroyed our custom and tradition who is now the head of the family? I rest my case.”

Maama Linguerre

“My advice is still to take it easy they are our children.”

Papa Gela

“Mind your business you are no longer a mediator leave me do it as I know best.”

Sly

She is too talkative she forget and told Suwerr everything then she realized her blunder she wanted to change topic but it was too late Suwerr was curious and wanted to know more;

“No I was just teasing you the project cannot be I’ve given it up.”

Suwerr

“You are lying; are you kidding me you never give up any evil plan? You always enjoy executing to the last bit. Where did you go to this time around?”

Sly

“I went to Wonto Whyo she is the champ of the Black Devils she washes her trafficked girls in charcoal water they become invisible to the authorities she is very rich and beautiful if you see her dungeon mansion you cannot close your eyes everywhere dazzles.”

Suwerr

“I would want you to accompany me there just to ascertain for myself.”

Sly

Then she realized that everything was over she hallucinate Wonto and realizes her blunder she screamed;

“it’s over I’ll never locate the place again Wonto was my last hope my mouth have made me lost my chance to trap Jambi and made him my own.” She blamed Suwerr for destroying her plan.’

“I am quitting I’ll no longer work here again.” She left in a jiffy and everyone became happy that their jobs will be secured.

The other Staff

“Good riddance to bad rubbish she was a threat to our jobs we are now safe.” The servants concurred in unison.

Yaga

Her boyfriend Nasaah, the father of her one year old son was jailed for house breaking she has no place to lodge Hanju her best friend was squatting with another student nurse who refused to allow Yaga and her baby to stay with them;

Sophia

“I cannot stay with Yaga and her son she is dirty and her son makes a lot of noise I am studying to become a nurse I never fail my exams and your irresponsible friend cannot disturb my life she made poor choices and have to bear the consequences; let her take baby Omar for adoption or better still go as prodigal daughter back to her dad and step mom.”

Hanju

She discussed it with Yaga and she kicked against the suggestion;

“Never will I go back to that evil home my step mom will harm my son.”

Hanju

“What about giving up baby Omar for adoption? I have seen a rich foster mother she want to travel abroad with him but you have to sign papers to disclaim him she is read to pay a huge sum of money to better your life, go back to school to learn a skill what about that?”

Yaga

“Never! I’ll never sell my son what about if God gives me only this one? What about if I get a rich husband and I have no son? Sons have value and God has blessed me with sons all my aborted children were boys I’ll never give away my only son for now. Nasaah will come out from jail my son has a father he is not a ’bastard’.”

To be Cont.