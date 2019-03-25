0 SHARES Share Tweet

First House

Penda went for Nyanga’ clothes what did she found? Bra and woman panties she exclaimed;

“What! This is evidence that my husband is cheating on me I’ll confront him.”

Exposure

Penda marched to Nyanga relaxing at the Sitting Room he raised his head and saw the articles with his wife as a good actor he interrogated her;

Nyanga

“Penda! What are you doing with those articles? Are they yours?”

Penda

“Are you kidding me? Who should ask who? These articles were found in your laundry you are the one who should answer the question not me cheat!”

Nyanga

“I don’t know how they got there as the madam of the house you should answer the question.”

Penda

She became agitated and insulted her husband from head to feet.

Nyanga

What did he do as a macho he sprang at Penda and beat her blue/black.

“Now you have grown wings how dare you shout at me are you mad? I have a right to polygamy I marry you traditionally and later a white wedding I am an African man and it is my culture by nature men are polygamous.”

Penda

“Are you serious?”

Nyanga

“If you stress me I’ll marry her and there is nothing you can do about it unless if you divorce me but I know you value your marriage and would never give way to another woman. Return the articles to where you found them and mind your business.”

He treated her like a child and she was defenseless and helpless.

Counselor Sally

Aunty Deborah

She put an act and put more pressure on her son.

“I am getting older closer to join my ancestors I have already groomed my niece you can marry her anytime money is not a problem just marry her the ceremony can come later.”

Solomon

“Okay Maa give me time to think about your project.”

Aunty Debi

“I want a child think fast my son.”

Solomon

“Maa my strategy is to frustrate her until she leaves on her own and rape is one of my tactics just trust your son.”

Aunty Di

“Whatever you can do to drive her out do it fast I trust you my son but give a deep thought to rape I am not comfortable about it you married a fellow man and the anomaly has to be corrected.” She gave him thumb up.

Solomon

“I am sure mom she is a Counselor she would never report me she also loves me very much.

Sally

“What type of mother is this supporting her son to be a rapist, sadist?” She soliloquies.

First House

Penda told her friends;

“I have taken a resolution I’ll never allow myself to be a punching bag again.”

Beatrice

“How are you going to do it diver?”

Penda

“I have joined a Karate/Judo/Taekwondo Club for self defence.”

Beatrice

“You are a strong woman I can never do that.”

Penda

“Your case is very sad many women are in your position God forbid he’ll kill you someday intentionally or by accident but for me I’ll kill him before he kills me.”

Sally

“As for me I am being forced by my sadist/rapist husband to resign my formal job as a Counselor what will I do to save my marriage and at the same time do my passion which is empowering women what an irony the physician cannot heal herself. I admire your courage I cannot do it but must support a sister who takes the bull by the horn.”

Penda

She was resolved and engaged in intensive/extensive training her Trainer was impressed and helped her all the more within few weeks she graduated to a Brown Belt Holder she said to her Trainer;

“Boss! My goal is within 6 months I want to be a Black Belt Holder the highest in the Profession.”

Trainer

“I am thrilled your ambition and passion is overwhelming the sky is the limit I’ll do my best.”

The Bullies

The two Patriarchs are worried that their toys are straying away from them;

Nyanga

“I cannot understand my wife now she talks back at me she is no longer afraid of me she looks me straight into my eyes she is wild not at all the timid, sensitive girl I’ve married I no longer understand her what is happening? Someone is talking to her making her rebellious we have to do something before it is too late.”

Bully

“You are right my wife is still naïve and a fool but the other time I arrived from work and she was not at home when I asked her where she was she lied she was not straight forward who is influencing her thought? It is my silly brother or someone else? I have to find out?

Nyanga

He thought hard and exclaimed;

“I know who is influencing them it is not only your silly brother but Sally the Counselor woman to woman influence and adding pressure on the two ladies we have to visit her husband to influence him to bully her if she is so dealt with she will mind her business and not poke her nose into our marriages which is not her business.’

Bully

“You are right friend if her husband cannot restrain her we will employ thugs on her.”

To be Cont.