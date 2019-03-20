0 SHARES Share Tweet

Counselor Sally

She is a passionate woman down to earth and want to contribute her quota to the country’ development agenda. Her husband hates her with passion his intention is to humiliate and demonstrate to her that she is his under- dog.

Third Party Intervention

In her case her mother in law whom she dubs Devil (Deborah or Aunty De) is the catalyst in their relationship; she hates Sally with passion;

“She cannot bear him a child not to talk about children whom I need to see and play with before I join my ancestors; let her go I have groom a young chick for my handsome son she is bad luck we don’t need her here.” She told her son Solomon nickname Sadist.

Aunty De

She paid the couple a visit Sally was not inform she just came from work and saw her in her house her heart beat skipped a second she said to herself;

“I am in deep shit my condition will worsen she is trouble our house will be on fire.”

At the Dinning

Sally greeted her;

“Good evening mom you are welcome when did you arrive I was never inform about your coming I would have come earlier to prepare your dinner.”

Aunty De

She hissed and looked up down at her;

“I should inform you to pay a visit to my son? I cannot eat your food you cannot cook my local delicacies don’t you see me eating I’ve already cooked for us my son and myself. Look at him you are just feeding him poison but I’ll not allow you kill my only son I’ve come from the village to take good care of him.”

Sally

“This cannot be happening to me what have I done to you Maama? Why cannot you allow me love and marry my husband? Children are given by God am I God to make myself pregnant? I am someone’ child even though she is gone I’ve never known her please let me have peace prove that you are a Christian mother let action speak louder than words.”

Aunty De

“You use ‘juju’ to attract my son I’ve come to destroy your ‘juju’ and get my son back.”

Sally

“The blood of Jesus will cover me from you.”

Aunty De

“The blood of Jesus will also cover us from your Juju Amen!” She remarked with sarcasm.

At the Dining

Aunty De fed her son to mock at Sally who sat, ate, and left in a jiffy. She laughed at her and said;

“She will leave by her own when the second wife comes just let me play my game.”

Solomon

“Maama let us discuss our plan seriously don’t bring a second wife now I am not ready for it, it can be a future plan but let us harass her to leave on her own that is a better tactic I am employing rape to destroy her ego and it is working for me.”

Aunty De

She reflected and advised;

“But do you think that is a good idea?”

Solomon

“She is an Activist big mouth I’ll shut it for her rape is painful and I’ll keep doing it to her she’ll never divorce me you know why? Because of society it would ask her you fight for victims/survivors why can’t you keep your marriage as a marriage counselor? That is her dilemma and I’ll take advantage of that.”

Going to Work

Sally greeted Maama and she refused to reciprocate then commented;

“Why do you allow her go to work and leave your house on attended?”

Sally

“Maama what are you advising your son asking him do what?”

Aunty De

“Are you not a house wife is Solomon not taking good care of his family? You have to choose your home or your work?”

Solomon

“Answer my mother she is right your home or your work you have to decide?”

Sally

“Solomon remember our agreement my work is not negotiable and I’ll stick by that.”

Solomon

“Nothing is static the agreement was then not now think about it the decision is entirely yours.”

Sally

She is now put in a deep dilemma her work or her home?

“What am I going to do the Sadist and the Demon has put me in a spot.”

Aunty De

“Are you in charge of your home my son?”

Solomon

“Of course Maama why do you ask?”

Aunty De

“Prove it I am here as a living witness.”

Solomon

He called Sally and asked her to come back;

“Come back something urgent has prompt up.”

Sally

“Can’t it wait until I come back from back?”

Solomon

“Now or never it cannot wait it is a matter of life and death.”

Sally

“Okay I am coming back.”

Back Home

Sally came panting;

“What is it my Sweetie is everything alright?”

Solomon

Before he spoke Maama intervened

“You cannot go to work I am here and need to be taken care of.”

Sally

“Are you kidding me Maama? Solomon say something are you in agreement with your mother concerning about work?”

Solomon

“You heard her she is right your decision should be now or never we have spoken.”

Sally

“Impossible I have to reflect and plan my life I am going to work to make my future plan about your stand.”

Solomon

“Go and I’ll take it as defiance.”

Sally

“I am a human being and not a piece of wood I have to reflect then decide.” She drove away.

Maama

She put on an act,

“I have lost my son he is now rule by a woman.” She sobbed bitterly to add fuel to the fire she has lit.

To be Cont.