0 SHARES Share Tweet

First Family

Nyanga

He decorated the house and was busy organizing things and putting them at their right place mother and daughter winked at each other and whispered;

“What is happening? Is he expecting a guest?” Asked Penda.

Saange

“I don’t know mom let us wait and see.”

Few Minutes later

Nyanga brought his girlfriend and asked her to sit down he called his wife and asked her to offer his guest some drink;

“Penda I have a guest please offer her a drink.”

Guest Mamma

“Only water is okay.”

Nyanga

“Are you sure?” She nodded her head.

“Bring some chilled water.”

Saange

“Okay I am coming with the chilled water.

Nyanga

He kissed her and said;

“I am going out to buy you some pizza wait for me and make yourself comfortable.” He left.

Saange

She brought in a glass and gave it to Mamma and started to leave but she yelled at her;

Mamma

“What have you given me silly, spoilt brat? I ask for chilled water not vinegar.”

Saange

She talked back to her;

“Look at you silly, useless harlot! How can you be so insensitive to come to break another woman’ marriage? Are you a sensible woman? Don’t you know about the Law of Khmer? What goes around comes around if you break my mother’ marriage you’ll never enjoy your marriage also it is vinegar you deserve and it is vinegar I shall serve you as a warning if you don’t leave the married man to enjoy his marriage with his wife.”

Mamma

“Who are you to address me as such? Am I your mate? Your father will hear about this.”

Panka

She came out and defended her daughter’ position;

“She is my daughter and you have no right to scold or raise your voice at her she is right you don’t belong here leave now before I change my mind you are an unwelcome guest.”

Mamma

“I am leaving Nyanga will hear about it.”

Panka

“Go to hell and rot there do I care?”

Saange

“Mom! Why do you accept her in the first place?”

Panka

“I do accept her because she was your dad’ guest.”

Saange

“Stop being naïve and don’t allow dad to take you for granted, stand up and fight for your right let him do his nonsense outside but should not rob it on your face.”

Panka

She called her daughter;

“Come here sweetie! Come and hug me I am thrilled that you are fighting for me.”

Saange

“Yes you are thrilled I fought for you what about if I am not there? Will I be there every time this naughty man misbehaves wake up mom and smell the coffee.”

First House

Mamma

She stood outside the premises and waited for Nyanga as soon as she saw him she rushed and started to cry;

Nyanga hugged her and enquired what the matter was;

“Why are you outside the house and crying?”

Mamma

“Your daughter deliberately served me vinegar then insulted me encouraged and backed by your wife who saluted her for what she did to me I am not going back to that house please right what is wrong in your family you said you are in charge but I doubt it.” She left enraged.

Nyanga

He felt insulted and embarrassed he entered the house enraged and yelled his daughter’ name;

“Saange! Come here what have you done to my guest?”

Saange

“I have done nothing to her what did she say?”

Nyanga

“Nonsense naughty girl why are you so bold? What have come over your mind? Who taught you to insult your elders? Is it your mother?” He rushed to hit her but she dodged and Penda shielded her daughter;

Penda

“Don’t hit my daughter for a total stranger she is a girl and has her God given freedom of speech let her be hit me but not her.” Saange dodged and ran out into her room and locked it.

Nyanga

“Stupid people I’ll deal with you spoilt brat it is your mom’ total failure to train you as a responsible girl but I’ll do it for you if not no man will marry you; concentrate on your studies and leave the adults to live their lives.” He kicked his wife in frustration that he cannot get to her daughter.

At the Supermarket

The three women met and coincidently were all wearing dark glasses;

Sally Yvonne

The Marriage Councilor was the first to get it;

“We are all covering gender abuses why are we shy to face our realities? “ She said to herself then she went closer and joined their conversation after hearing their concerns.

Penda

“He is still hitting me for every little mistake and he is never wrong always right the other day he invited his girlfriend to our house Saange took offence and serve the girl white vinegar when she asked for water the girl left when Saange confronted and insulted her she left and reported us to Nyanga he came and wanted to beat my daughter but I stood against him.”

Beatrice

“You have guts but as for me I cannot this man has so much traumatized me that I cannot do anything for myself and I don’t know how to stand up against him I just pray God answer my prayers and change his ways.”

Sally Yvonne

“I’ve heard everything but we survivors should come together and fight for our rights these men have for long take us for a ride.”

Penda

She became rude;

“What are you talking about? Who invited you into our coded conversation?”

Sally Yvonne

“Can I introduce myself? I am a marriage counselor I am familiar with the sun shade the broken lives that is my job and I can help you this is my card we can talk whenever you are resolve to see me.” She gave each of the ladies her card and said.

“We have to open up and get the right type of help we all need it.”

The Duo

“it is easier said than done society teaches us to live the life of the Virtuous Woman of the Bible.”

Sally Yvonne

“Society! Society! What does Society do when women live lifes of abuse? Think about it a topic of another day good bye and good luck.”

To be Cont.

