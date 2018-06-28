0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s a crowded race to get Hoyantan come up against Leket Bu Barra with up to seven wrestling promoters vying to stage the fight.

Leket taking on Hoyantan is an inevitable pairing with both wrestlers still to taste defeat since resurrection of the Gambian arena in 2012.

The duo are coming on the back of victories, after Hoyantan secured a controversial win over France and Leket walked over Manduwar on refereeing decision.

Leket took the initiative to call out Hoyantan after claiming the latter collaborated with Manduwar during his recent fight.

As a result, the clash between Honyantan and France became something of a semi-final with the winner facing Leket next.

Talks have begun in efforts to tie down Hoyantan and Leket under contract but the process is being delayed by the number of promoters vying to outdo each other to stage the fight. Up to seven different promoters are keen on signing the wrestlers.

The current affair, Foroyaa Sport gathers, is more like the build-up to the situation with Modou Lo-Balla Gaye with promoters tussling to win over the wrestlers.

‘The problem with the Leket Bu Barra- Hoyantan combat is both sides have not agreed. The promoters who already had Leket can’t have Hoyantan and those who had Hoyantan cannot yet agree with Leket,’ a source tells Foroyaa Sport.

No matter what outcome of the negotiations happen to be, this proposed fight will be one of the most expensive with each wrestler likely to receive up D150,000 to D200,000 each.