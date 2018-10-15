4 SHARES Share Tweet

It became a matter of debate in the National Assembly during the last budget session, whether family and state affairs should be mixed. A member argued that the new dispensation in the Gambia, should not imitate what has been, and is still happening in many countries, by creating an office of first lady. He argued that first lady and first husbands, should not be part of a Republic which calls for equality of all citizens. It was argued that the husband or wife of a head of state, needs to be protected from public scrutiny by freeing the person from public function, and make the person to live a personal lifestyle.

Foroyaa will do a voice pop to find out what people think. Their views should be taken on board by the Constitutional Review Commission.