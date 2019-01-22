0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The TransGambia Bridge, now call Senegambia Bridge, was yesterday, 21st January, 2019 inaugurated by President of the Gambia.

The bridge as alluded by the stakeholders from Gambia and Senegal will go a long way in fostering movement of people, goods and services, and as well to solidify the relations between the two nations.

The event was attended by the Presidents of Senegal and The Gambia, Senior Cabinet Members, Foriegn Diplomats and a cross-section of the society.

Speaking at the event, the Works Minister, Bai Lamin Jobe, felicitated all their partners, especially the African Development Bank for the grant in the tune of US$65 million for the construction of the bridge.

Jobe stated that the bridge will ease the movement of people, goods and services.

President Macky Sall of Senegal, informed the gathering that the two heads of State have done their part and urged the commuters to follow suit, by making the best use of the bridge to ensure sustainability.

President Adama Barrow in his inaugural statement, expressed gratitude to President Macky Sall and all the delegates for gracing the historic event.

He said with the bridge, the problems of travelling have been put to rest, and that the edifice would also generate income for the country.

He hailed ADF for the grant towards the construction of the bridge.

Barrow informed the gathering that the bridge is named Senegambia Bridge out of the desire to demonstrate their resolve to further cement the long standing relations between Dakar and Banjul.