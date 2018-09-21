1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Senegalese premier league club Casa Sport is set to take Brikama United in an exhibition game to help raise funds for Gambian defender John Bass’ overseas medical treatment.

Bass was diagnosed with an ailment in recent weeks and has been result for his exclusion from the Scorpions team that drew Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

A top hospital in the country recommended for the left-back’s treatment overseas. News of the player’s ailment has united the country’s football fraternity with this international friendly meant to raise funds to foot the medical bills.

John has featured for Gambia at all youth levels including the senior team.

However, he’s yet to turn professional.

The friendly tie with Casa Sport, Brikama United’s Senegalese partners, is billed for tomorrow at the Brikama Boxbar stadium.