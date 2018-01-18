6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Senegalese wrestling star Siteu is set to touch down in Gambia to grace the must-watch fight between Leket Bu Barra and Manduwar this Sunday.

A popular name in the Senegalese arena, Siteu will be arriving in Gambia this week on the invitation of Gambian-based fight promoter Ala Promotions, who’s also the man staging the rematch between Manduwar and Leket.

It will be the first time the fast-rising Senegalese man will be arriving in Gambia since his shock victory over Zoss on celebration of Senegal’s Independence Day.

Siteu is set to face Gouye Gui in a date yet to be decided.

Leket, undefeated in over five seasons, will be granting Manduwar chance to seek revenge after he spanked him in 2012 –the year of Gambia arena’s resurrection.

Photo: Leket (left) will be facing Manduwar (right)

Leket last competed when he trounced a little known Balla Star.

Sunday’s combat, scheduled for the Independence Stadium, is unarguably Gambia’s season’s biggest duel.