By Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan

A three-day volleyball coaching refresher course conducted by a Senegalese technician Mbye Deme for local coaches has ended in Banjul.

Staged last Sunday, twenty-five coaches undertook the session led by Mr. Deme Technical Director of FIVB development centre in Dakar under Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF)’s purview.

The event, is part of GVBF’s development agenda to improve experience of those wishing to play the game and promote it

GVBF development programmes cover an array of initiatives – from courses to build the skills of referees and coaches locally to the supporting of promotional activities to raise the game’s profile with a view of enticing young people to play volleyball.

Taking turns to speak, the acting president of GVBF Bai Dodou Jallow extolled the trainer’s efforts while reiterating the need for commitment from trained coaches, urging them to be united and share their experience amongst themselves.

He challenged the participants to read and do more research, noting that the rules and other technical regulations of the game are always developing. Mr. Jallow emphasized that the future of the game is in the hands of the local coaches.

Deme reaffirmed his continuous support to the development of the game in Zone Two and urged the Gambia Volleyball Federation to put more support on the coaches department and the young players

The national volleyball league season begins February 17th 2018 with a curtain raiser (Super Cup) at the independence stadium.