By Sulayman Bah

The FA in Dakar is weighing options of talking Guinea into accepting co-organising the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, Mauritania and Gambia.

Senegal, like Gambia hosted an Afcon in 1992 and want to see a change to that and are toying proposing to Guinea Conakry about a quartet-nation hosting.

Guinea are given rights to stage the aforesaid edition by Caf’s Ahmad Ahmad but are skeptical about going ahead citing poor structures and prompt change of plans.

But Senegal’s football Boss Augustin Senghore says it will be to all nations’ advantage if indeed Guinea accepts, citing the geographic locations of the four nations as ideal.

“If we follow the logic that is ours at the CAF, Cameroon will organize the CAN 2021 and it will certainly be the Ivory Coast that will host the CAN in 2023. Senegal can only position itself on 2025, if Guinea accept a principle of co-organization or if it abandons it … 2025, it can be in our strings,” Senghore said in the aftermath of the Caf awards.

Senghore years ago, also made views about possibility of Gambia partnering Senegal to host a Cup of Nations in the future.