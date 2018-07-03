46 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian defender Simon Richter has moved into a new club after quitting Roskilde of the Danish second tier, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 33-year-old turns his back on his former employers after been considered surplus to requirements.

The Danish-born Gambian found himself contending with playing a bit-part role at Roskilde, his club of five years, as the team’s board attempts to freshen up its squad with new signings in an audacious effort to secure promotion to the Super League.

Capped thrice with the Scorpions, Simon was said to be pondering an exit to seek news pastures elsewhere.

For family reasons, he decided against it last year before opting to make the decision at end of this just concluded term.

He now joins Brønshøj, a club in the Danish third division for duration of 12 months.