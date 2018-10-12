14 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Taking place in the Togolese capital, the fixture is the first of the two sides’ two-legged meeting in the quest to reach the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be staged in Cameroon.

Gambia flew over to Lome on Tuesday with a strong contingent.

The second-leg occurs in Banjul with the Independence Stadium to be the venue.

Emmanuel Adebayor the Sparrow Hawks’ captain is very much involved in the tie.

Togo is equal on points with Gambia (1-1pts) each and hope to get one better over the Scorpions to match table-topping Algeria who are on four points.

A win for Gambia will see the Scorpions 35-year wait for an away victory finally come to an end.

This will also be gaffer Tom Saintfiet’s first away match as Gambia’s coach up against his former team he helped qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2016.