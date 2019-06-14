By Sulayman Bah

Sal Jobarteh the latest arrival in the Gambia national team has been ruled out by an injury.

Representing Sweden at youth levels and a onetime Ajax trialist, Jobarteh made his first cap for Gambia in the victory over Guinea Conakry. However, that outing was short-lived after he had to be hauled off due to injury.

Cousin to former Gambian striker Alagie Sosseh, Sal grimaced in agony as he was being subbed out for Ebrima Sohna with just 26th minutes into the first half.

The setback forced gaffer Tom Saintfiet into fielding a flurry of defenders in midfield in the slender 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday afternoon.

On a personal assessment, extent of the attacking-minded playmaker’s injury is yet to be determined with club doctors to check on him first thing when he returns to Sweden.