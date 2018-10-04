1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Dr. Amadou Scattred Janneh, on Wednesday October 3rd 2018, denied all charges levied against him, in relation to the damaging of discharge pipes belonging to Golden Lead Fishmeal Company.

Dr. Janneh, a former Minister of Information under the former Jammeh regime, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Cham of the Brikama Magistrates Court, and charged on two counts.

On count one, Dr. Janneh was charged with criminal trespass contrary to Section 285 A of the Criminal Code of the Gambia. According to the particulars of offence, on or about the 22nd day of March 2018 in Gunjur Village in the Kombo South district of the West Coast Region, the accused person intended to intimidate or cause annoyance by unlawfully entering into the premises of the Golden Lead Fishmeal Company Limited, thereby committed an offence.

On Count two, Dr. Janneh was charged with Malicious Injury contrary to Section 312 (1) of the Criminal Code of the Gambia. According to the particulars of offence on Count two, the accused person on the same day in Gunjur Village, willfully and unlawfully damaged discharge pipes valued at fifty thousand United States Dollars, being property of the Golden Lead Fish Meal Company.

Taking his plea before the Court, the accused person pleaded not guilty to all Counts. Sergeant 3533 Bobo Jarju appeared for the Inspector General Police and Lawyer Lamin J. Darboe appeared for the accused person, Dr. Janneh.

He was granted bail with a bond of D400,000 with two Gambian sureties, who shall deposit their National Identity documents or passports, to the Court’s registrar.

The matter was adjourned to the 17th October 2018.