By Sulayman Bah

Striker Ibou Sawaneh is in the fray to player of the month award in Luxemburg’s domestic Premier League after netting five times in five games.

Dismissed as exhausted wood at resumption of the league, the goal-getter is proving doubters wrong allowing his goals do the talking for him. UT Petange had acquired the forward’s services to help them stay put but it looks their free transfer signing has surpassed his initial value.

The Serrekunda-born is on a prepossessing goal streak, scoring one goal in each of the last five straight games he’d gotten involved in Luxemburg’s top tier. He nestled the ball to the net in his club’s recent drubbing.

Sawaneh joined Union Titus Petange this transfer window as a free agent after staying without a club since leaving second tier Belgian outfit AFC Tubize.

Ibou’s stay at Tubize was somewhat nightmarish after being blighted by series of injuries which kept him on the peripheries for months.

The Gambian striker was one-time a hot property in Belgian football attracting overtures from Utrecht in the Netherlands, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt including St Etienne in the French Ligue after scoring 19 goals in a single season, finishing the second top scorer.

At Petange, he will be expected to spearhead the side’s push for a decent finish in the 14-team Luxemburg Premier League.