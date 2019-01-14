0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s Bubacarr Sanneh sees new teammate Kara Mbodji as a competitor and not a rival.

Sanneh has been in and out of Anderlecht’s team following his mega money 8 million euros move from Danish champions FC Midtjylland.

Pressure to deliver has been a bit high on the Scorpions’ centre-back.

The arrival of Mbodji following elapse of his loan deal at French Ligue1 side Nantes, to many, translates as threat to Sanneh’s playing chances amid talks of a possible rivalry.

However, the 24-year-old sees it differently, insisting an experienced Kara is an addition to the team as he looks forward to forging partnership with the Senegalese who was in Aliou Cisse’s World Cup squad.

“I do not feel any pressure. If the club chose me, it’s because they see something in me. Kara is a good thing because competition makes everyone better. I think we could form a good partnership (at defence) with Kara,” he said as Anderlecht prepares for a final test game with second tier German side Heidenheim in Spain.

Bubacarr is hoping for a fresh start as he eyes cementing his place in the first-team under the tutelage of a new coach.

The Gambia international is the Belgian side’s most expensive acquisition this campaign and attributes his slow ticking to adaptation and difference in levels compared to what he’d been used to in Denmark.

“Criticism is part of it – even the very best footballers are occasionally targeted. People just forget that the team did not turn and I had to adapt to a new country and a new competition. The level is also much higher than I used to be in FC Midtjylland.

“I want to make a new start now. I give myself full training, also in the practice matches I do my best. Hopefully that pays off,” he said.