Baah

He was worried even though he has bought the items demanded by Niitu.

At Home

Baah bought the keg of palm wine for Niitu and she drank to stupor displaying and acting foolish despite her heavy pregnancy.

Maama Raakaju

She praised her daughter’ skills;

“My daughter you are a real actress see your acting at the clinic it looked so believable you are really a star.”

Niitu

She was over confident ;

“Our people say ‘kewel du topp domja botar’ meaning the kangaroo will not jump and its child crawl my wisdom and craftiness is inherited from you.” The duo laughed over the trick. She took the market bag and examined the items she queried about them but this time around her mom rebuke her;

Maama Raakaju

“You should be grateful to your husband who is so caring accept what he bought and advise him to do better most men are not good at bargaining for cheaper items.”

Niitu

She yelled at Baah;

“Come and take the fish to prepare the pepper soup I am starving.”

Baah rushed to cook the pepper soup.

Baah

“What can I do even though I am very tired she is pregnant and her first one at that.” He gave excuses for her naughtiness.

Niitu

Her overbearing is nauseating for every small thing she has to call her husband and he willing answer to her call now both mom and daughter are taking Baah for granted. Baah family members stop visiting him.

Baah

He came from work exhausted he bought some shrimps home Niitu called him to cook it for her he protested;

“What is the use of your mother here? Please tell her to help at such times.”

Niitu

She yelled at Baah;

“Get my mother out of this is she your maid? She is my mother and can only do some work after I put to bed that’ why she is here for Bambane. You have to respect my mom.”

Niitu

She started to think straight;”

“Mom my husband is tired of our naughtiness we have to show him respect and you can also do some small things for me not leave all the chores for him even coming from work exhausted. If it is a problem let me find a house help you discouraged me before saying it is a source of temptation especially when the maid is more capable than the wife.”

Maama Raakaju

“I still stand by it you are so useless and naughty a smart maid can take your husband let sleeping dog lie Baah thinks your naughtiness is due to the pregnancy let take that advantage.”

Niitu

She demanded for D10, 000 to buy some items;

“Sunshine can I have some money to buy few items about D10, 000.”

Baah

“What! Where am I going to get that money from after I spent so much this week I am very sorry I cannot fulfill your wish.”

Niitu went into tantrums to no avail.

Defraud

Niitu told her mom that she was going to take care of some urgent matters and she let her go she went for some time then came back with all smiles and went back to bought what she has always wish.

Baah

Came went to his room and found his mobile phone missing he yelled Niitu’ name and Maama protested;

Maama Raakaju

“What is it why are you shouting Niitu’ name is anything the matter?”

Baah

“Where is your daughter? My Mobile Money Phone is missing and I suspected her for taking it.”

Maama Raakaju

“I did not see her and don’t know anything about her where about.”

Baah

He was furious and angry for Niitu’ betrayal of trust he waited for her and she came in a posh car horning and put the car music to a high pitch and dancing all over the place.

Niitu

“Maama look at your daughter now a car owner come and check me out.”

Baah

“Where is my Mobile Phone? Where did you get the cash to buy such an expensive car?”

Niitu

“You said you have no money I get it from the Mobile Money Transfer am I not your wife? I am pregnant with your first son you have to pet me my wish is to have a posh car and that’ what I have done do anything you can even kill me to satisfy your anger.”

She called her mom and they dance to the music.

Baah was overpowered and overwhelmed what can he do the pregnancy was again use as a cover up.

Now Niitu is very proud the owner of a posh car which she registered in her name.