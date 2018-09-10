0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pa Bashiru and Ara

They went back to Tapale and found him working at his backyard after exchanged greetings he asked them to come and meet him there then Pa Bashiru laid his complain;

“My daughter Ara saw your son Abou carrying our goat and when she asked him whose goat he was carrying he answered it was yours that he was trying to exchange his he-goat with a she-goat but was unsuccessful later when she came home and found me searching for my goat she concluded the he-goat she found Abou carrying was mine; where is Abou?”

Pa Tapale

“Are you sure Ara your daughter saw Abou my son carrying your goat? Can she prove it?”

Pa Bashiru

“Can I search your compound to ascertain for myself?

Pa Tapale

“Yes you can but what about if your goat is not found in my premises? You are an elder what does our customary law say about false accusation and allegation? Are you ready to pay the price?”

Pa Bashiru

“I am ready can I?”

Pa Tapale

“Go ahead you can search everywhere.”

Pa Bashiru

Accompanied by Ara the duo searched everywhere but no goat was found;

“I have searched everywhere but no goat is found are you sure it was my goat you saw?”

Ara

“I am very sure but no goat is found here it is that he took it somewhere else when I saw him or the goat has been slaughtered?”

Pa Bashiru

“I don’t know but what is certain is that I have wronged Pa Tapale according to Customary law.”

Pa Tapale

Pa Bashiru came empty handed;

“Have you seen your goat?”

Pa Bashiru

“I am very sorry for falsely accusing your son please temper justice with mercy.” He begged.

Pa Tapale

He played the innocent aggrieved;

“Didn’t I tell you my ‘innocent son’ is wrongly accused all the time that’ why when you came with certainty I asked you to search everywhere to ascertain for yourself that is what is call transparency and accountability. Am I not absolve now? When you go back to your place talk good about me and my son I’ll not take your case to the Council of Elders because you have humbled yourself and apologize thank you, you can now leave.”

Pa Bashiru

He again apologized to Pa Tapale and blamed his daughter for false accusation;

“You have embarrassed me Ara before you accuse another person tomorrow think carefully.”

Ara

“I am sorry dad but I am certain some ‘dirty politics’ have been played here.”

Pa Bashiru

“But I know you understand my situation?” She concurred then they left.

Pa Tapale

“Am I not the ‘devil incarnate’? That goat has already been eaten and digested in peoples’ stomach and my skin ‘clean’ of any wrong doing. Am I not smart?” He laughed hilariously.

Taaru

She cooked her husband a delicacy and they sat to enjoy their meal then she said

“Pa Tapy send his greetings.”

Pa Buuga

“Who is Pa Tapy?”

Taaru

She laughed hilariously,

“You don’t know Pa Tapy the butcher your friend he gave me a quarter kilo goat meat for our daughter Sagaar he always asked after you and teased me that I keep you away from them because of my love and the good food I serve you. He is very funny.”

Pa Buuga

“Oh you mean Tapale he is a crook and always teased me that I am hook to your wrapper I’ll see them at the ‘Damye’ (Draught Vous) don’t mine him. I am a married man and have to spend some time with my beautiful ‘jongama’ and darling daughter.” The couple hugged and laughed over it.

Taaru is amused that her husband dot over her and is head over heel in love. She herself love her husband despite the age difference.

Pa Tapale

Abou came home and his father asked him;

“Did anyone saw you when you were ferrying the goat?”

Abou

“Nobody did what is the problem/”

Pa Tapale

“Liar! Did you see Ara Bashiru’ daughter along the route home?”

Abou

He stammered and did not say a word.

Pa Tapale

Bashiru with Ara came here asking after their goat had I not slaughtered it I would have been embarrassed that’ why I asked you have anyone saw you? Be smart my son open up to your dad I am the smartest man in this village that’ why Chief Sohorr believes in me more than the other elders. They came but could not found a goat Bashiru then apologized to me and have me in his good books; be careful next time and answer me directly without hiding anything.”

Abou

“Sorry sir next time I’ be very careful and thank you for your smartness.” Then he queried dad’ lifestyle;

“Dad where are you going dress like a young man? Your attire is not age appropriate my friends mock at me and call you ‘sugar daddy’ running after widows, married women and young girls. I am very much ashamed to be called your son with this terrible lifestyle.”

Pa Tapale

“Kettle de call coal black; Abou! What have you achieved in life? I still take care of you your wayward life killed your mother what is your qualification? Smoking Indian hem, chasing after girls and stealing peoples’ properties the list goes on my shelter is shielding you or else the whole village would have lynched you to death. Go away and let me be!”

He rang his girlfriend residing in the village her husband is a civil servant working in the city whose hard life forced him to let his family stay in the village the children attend school in the neighbouring town and the wife engages in petty trading he does some little saving and spends the weekend with his family; Pa Tapale ‘party’ and fornicate with the wife Salma.

Salma

She picked the phone and made an appointment with Pa Tapy.

He came and the duo have fun Pa Tapy overslept she woke her up before the children came back from studies with the village tutor.

Dragon

He is one of Abou’ gang he is having fun listening and dancing to Bob Marley’ music smoking ganja and drinking alcohol he is in love with Ara who passed him going about an errand in the village he went after her;

“Sweet baby you are the sugar in my tea I want to groove with you what do you say?”

To Be Cont.