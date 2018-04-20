0 SHARES Share Tweet

Alhajj

He was crossed with Jula for deceiving him;

“Why didn’t you tell me Fams is your husband? You deceive me didn’t you know I am also a married man and a respected elder in my community? Do you want to cause me a scandal? How can I explain to you that I am ‘happily married’ with two grown up children? Our affair has to be discreet while it lasts take care of your husband don’t embarrass him and remember my wife is a tigress and my son a ‘woyou’ don’t cross your limit.”

Jula

She got mad with Alhajj and went into tantrums;

“You men are all the same my husband and you!” She pointed her hand at him;

“It is deliberate I did not tell you I have a husband it is a game and I did not want to scare you in actual sense I don’t have one since I met you I did not sleep with my husband and to shock you further I am pregnant for you and you alone.”

Alhajj

He got scared;

“You cannot be pregnant for me you are married and pregnant for your husband yes I cannot asked you to divorce him but I can pay you 50 million to keep it for him and see me through the baby.”

Jula

“I have not slept with him how can I say he pregnated me?”

Alhajj

“Even in Islam when a wife is pregnant in matrimony it is the husband’ Fams is deeply in love with you and he’ll surely accept the baby as his.”

Jula

“I hate Fams and would not give him my baby with you I want to divorce him.”

Alhajj

“I’ve already paid you never mention my name and I’ll keep on paying you forever, a deal?”

Jula

She is now totally corrupted and love the money game she nodded her head and the deal was struck but another hurdle was there Mba Toma she was not ready to part with her daughter but Fams was also equally determined to keep his daughter Mba Toma became the tug of war between the estranged couple.

Haja Gawre

She is a fierce woman Alhajj call her a tigress her family is rich she married him out of love against the wishes of her family;

“Men are not worth the grain why should you want to sacrifice your class, your category with this nobody a gold digger from nowhere, no family name nothing?”

Haja Ga

“Mother I love him I’ll help him to augment his business he can be someone someday and he is very ambitious.”

Haja Suntu

“Your father died and left me with 6 children 5 boys and you are the only girl and he has asked me to do my best for you and get you married to the man of your choice and never to impose any man on you and I promised him and now my word is my bond but my daughter rethink and make a better choice. Also remember your uncles all wanted to marry me for the wealth and when I rejected them and marry outside the family they ostracized me predict doom for my family always remember that.”

Haja Ga

“Alhajj is my choice I love him ‘lumasi gobe gar’.“

Haja Suntu

She called Alhajj;

“Please prove me wrong I don’t trust you but my daughter does I see you as a gold digger who will dump her someday after I die or even in my lifetime.”

Alhajj

“Man is not perfect but I’ll try my best not to disappoint her trust in me and also to prove you wrong.”

Their marriage took place and is blessed with two children Mbugel and Orrma, Mbugel the son is an Architect while Orrma is a Journalist and both children stayed abroad yet to come to the country.

Haja Gawre

Her friends gave her an update about her husband’ flirtuous lifestyle;

“Of late he is deeply in love with a married spinster and is showering wealth on her and has caused a strain in the woman’ married life with her husband she is asking for divorce from her husband.” Sabelle her best friend she implanted at the company to watch over Alhajj told her and advise her to come home unannounced to catch him red handed and that’ what she did.

“Ninety nine days for the thief and one day for the master/mistress!”

Alhajj

“Is this a ghost? Why did you come unannounced? What is happening Sweet Heart?”

Haja Gawre

“I am asking you what has happened? Why the incommunicado? Is it another chick? Because that’ how you behave with a new babe you daughter’ age mate.”

Alhajj

“Don’t start again it is the heavy schedule I am very sorry and would surely make it up to you.”

Haja Gawre

“I am demanding for my right tell your free babes to be aware.”

Alhajj shook as a leaf and rang Jula to meet him at their usual hideout.

At the Hide Out

Alhajj

“My tigress is back her informer told her about us we have to be discreet even at the office she is jealous and can be deadly to be alive we have to be ahead of her every time.”

Fams

He is very down and kept blaming his mother and uncle for messing up his life;

“I’ll never forgive you for ruining my love and marriage life Jaambi was my natural wife and partner those beautiful kids would have been mine.” He felt self-pity which is not good for his health Mba Nyaling and Uncle Dembo felt guilty and avoided Fams who is very mad at them.

To be Cont.

