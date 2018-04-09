0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kendaka

She is neighbour to Imam and his family but is in high awe with him and his son Duguna;

“Imam and Duguna are different from Mba Jonsi and Jula they are just, honest and simple unlike mother and daughter who are the opposite.” Ndey Kendaka told her neighbour Mam Mbissine.

Mam Mbissine

“Say it again as you commit no sin, mother and daughter don’t talk to most of us they see as paupers and I am contented with that I understand they insult and curse people who go to them for assistance and you have to pay in kind for help like doing laundry, ironing and cleaning for them. And I once heard Jula telling a friend;

‘There is no free meal but these parasites don’t know about it. They have to pay for my money if I give them any.”

“Just look at that how can she say that?”

Kendaka

“As for her mother she is the only one whose daughter is blessed I usually hear her say ‘Jula this! Jula that! People are jealous of my daughter she is beautiful and blessed.’

“All the time she is taking out all sort of charity the other day I saw her giving out new D10 notes to 100 girls. The other time also she gave out raw fresh fish to 50 women; that is very weird.”

Mam Mbissine

“There is nothing strange about Jula’ new money it is Alhajj the notorious flirt who has given her the wealth and she is asking her husband who empowered her for a divorce because she now sees herself above him.”

Kendaka

“Nemesis will pay her visit and when that happens we will be here to gossip about it.”

Mam Mbissine

“Not here I’ll be at my husband’ and you’ll ring me to tell me about it.”

Kendaka

“Are you praying that for me? I’ll also inform you at my husband’ house.”

The two neighbour gossips and friends laughed over their joke.

Duguna

He went to his home after quarreling with his mom before he left he swore;

“We will come back to the topic Allah is awake and will act at the right time the evil doers must not go unpunished.”

Mba Jonsi hissed and pit on the ground.

At the Work Place

Fams went back to work very depressed as Jaato went to meet him.

Jaato

“You are depressed I know everything about it through Mam Butorr but that is life leave her in her world and go with yours as she is not the only woman on earth; Allah dey one goes and one comes in.”

Fams

“How can I do it Jaa? My jewel Mba Toma is with her and she is flirting with a rich man as old as her father I am trapped and now has understand when M.B prophesied that Nemesis will visit me and I’ll be judged by the Law of Khmer. Look at my life and how is Jaambi faring compared to my life?”

Home Care Super Market

Jaambi

She came in to shop with family in a posh car her husband and children stayed behind while she went into the shop elegant and glowing she smiled and the security ushered her in she went and did her shopping as the shop attendant helped her take her items to the waiting her someone held her sleeve she turned round and who was he?

Fams

With a broad smile he was sort of words as he greets the unexpected guest face to face he rubbed his face;

“Who is this? I hope not a ghost?”

Jaambi

She smiled with glow and confidence;

“It is not a ghost but real flesh and blood; how are you Fams? Long time no see life is treating you well.”

Fams

He was embarrassed and started to make excuses of what has happened;

“Nemesis and the Law of Khmer are now my companions what I did to you was terrible I have no right to treat a noble lady has such but if you don’t mind we can start where we stop.”

Jaambi

“It is okay I have no regrets it was destiny and your action was my motivation to rely on myself to glow and get empowered.”

Fams

“Don’t make my burden lessen I was a criminal to treat you as such.”

The Surprise

Taanor

A tall physic figure came out of the posh car and stretched out his hand Fams received it then Jaambi introduced them;

Jaambi

“Taa meet my job colleague Fams, Fams this is my husband Taanor.”

Taanor

“I’ve heard a lot about you Fams but certainly that was not how a gentleman treats a noble lady. But all the same I benefit from the whole drama.”

The Kids

Two beautiful kids ran to their mother shouting;

“Mom chocolate! Mom ice cream!”

Taanor

“Take it easy with mom Deygo come for your ice cream; Jambarr go to mom.”

Jaambi

“Jambarr come for your chocolate.”

Fams

He was flabbergasted as he fumbled with words;

“Whose kids are they beautiful and witty?”

Taanor

“We are blessed with two beautiful kids just like their beautiful mom kind, generous, lovely and loving you threw the angel and I pick it up how is your wife? I hope she is like mine.”

Jaambi

“Don’t mind Taa he is a Comedian by choice although a Researcher by profession it is not a problem it was not our destiny so it cannot be his rejection forced me to go for my Double Masters and to meet my Mr. Right now to you how is your mother’ choice I hope she is also Mrs. Right?”

Fams

He is sad and Jaambi noticed it;

“I am very sorry no need for an answer greet her for me because I am now her ‘jayke’ (sister-in-law).”

Taanor

“And I am her brother in law as well as yours.” They all laughed over it.

Jaambi

She shook hands with Fams Taa did the same Jaambi took the children to shake hands with uncle then she bade him good bye and wish him good luck;

“Take my number I want the two families to have dinner and made friends that would be nice I want to meet ‘my wife’.”

Fams

“Absolutely I’ll extend the invitation to her and my daughter.” They bade good bye and left.

He glued at the spot and stayed until the family drove out of sight.

To be Cont.