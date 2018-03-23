0 SHARES Share Tweet

At the Village

Jula rang her mom and told her she was coming by the weekend;

“Mom I have finished my attachment and coming as a full-fledged Economist graduate.”

Maama Jonsaba

She is very happy and high in the cloud with excitement;

“Greet Mba Toma for me I miss her very much.”

“My daughter is now a full-fledged Economist Graduate after finish serving I’ll throw a party in the village in her honour she is amongst the first graduates in her village age group I am very proud.”

Jula

She is at her lodge adamant and insensitive to Fams feeling she developed an I don’t care attitude towards her husband.

“Alhajj has offered me a job with a quick promotion to managerial position.”

Fams

“You are not taking the job right I see in it a conspiracy against your husband and the break of our marriage; I’ll find another job for you.”

Jula

“Utter rubbish! You are saying utter nonsense! I am definitely taking this job and I am ready to divorce you just for it; what sort of jealousy is this? Enemy of progress why are you jealous of the woman you say you love?”

Fams

“You adamancy is a conspiracy what is between you and Alhajj Insha Allah will become known to the whole world.”

Jula

“Say whatever you like but I don’t care.”

The argument became bitter and nasty Fams was agitated to give her a nasty slap and they bitterly fought like two angry lions. Mba Toma wept bitterly and blamed her mother for the commotion.

Fams

He regretted his action and apologized to his daughter.

“You mother provoked me but I’ll never fight her again that is my promise to you my lovely daughter.” Mba Toma went and embraced her father and shed emotional tears with him.

At the Village

Fams visited his home with his family and met her mother Mba Nyaling who was excited to see them Majula came out with Mba Toma who rushed to hug her toma but Jula refused to greet her in-law who as an elder noticed that all was wrong because Jula was always warm and welcoming whenever she meets her but this time she was dead cold she went into her transport and drove away leaving Mba Toma behind.

Mba Nyaling

She was flabbergasted and just stared at one place;

“What is happening my son? All is not right? Have you quarrel? Your wife is snobbish towards me. What she wore is very revealing and unfit for a responsible, married woman.”

At Majula’ Home

Mba Jonsi welcomed her only daughter like a princess and adored her car.

“You own this posh car my daughter even before you start a job where they paying you while at attachment?”

Jula

She bluffed her mom;

“Mom you have not seen anything as yet your daughter is the owner of the posh car with a fat bank account in millions of dalasi.”

Mba Jonsi

She dragged her in;

“Don’t say it aloud come into my bedroom you dad has gone to his first home the mosque.” They went inside her bedroom and she shut the door behind her for complete secrecy between mom and daughter.

Jula

‘Alhajj the owner of the Financial Company I was attached to is filthy rich and very generous towards me the magic between us was love at first sight he has asked me to open a secret account which I did and he has now posted millions into it now your daughter is a millionaire and very powerful I’ll not let any man bullshit me in fact I’ll be doing the bullying for now to hell with Fams with his crumbs which I don’t need now; Alhajj has offered me a job with his company and my that God forsaken husband says I should not take it.”

Mba Jonsi

“What did you tell that pauper of a man?”

Jula

“I insulted and told him off.”

Mba Jonsi

“That’ my daughter I respect you if he wants to disturb you just divorce him and I’ll hundred percent support you.”

Jula

“What about my dad, would he agree?”

Mba Jonsi

“Leave your dad to me is he not my husband? I know how to handle him opportunity knocks only but once I married your dad for love and character but what has it brought for me? Look at a whole me reduce to a village teacher you are a graduate and what Alhajj is giving you cannot be received from the highest job your qualification can give you. Give it to him in all directions even if he does not marry you, you’ll be his mistress. For now don’t say anything to your nit wit father.”

Imam

He came and was very pleased to welcome his graduate daughter; he hugged and advised her

“Now you are a full-fledged Economist graduate of high caliber be ready to assume your full duty when you are employed.”

Jula

“Dad your blessings have been fulfilled my attachment boss has decided to employ me with start as his secretary and in the very near future to create a managerial post for me.”

Imam

“Allah be praised did you discuss it with your husband?”

Jula

She stammered and imam got it all was not right;

“He did not agree dad you better speak to him.”

Imam

“But why did he not agree? There must be a reason, Fams is very reasonable he educated you in tertiary education and is out for your empowerment so why should he block your progress? I’ll enquire from my good son-in-law.”

To Be Cont.