0 SHARES Share Tweet

At Home

Mom came late but Mba Toma refused to sleep until she returns to give her an account of her new school she finally came;

Majula

“Sweetie! You are still awake? But tomorrow is school.”

Mba Toma

“How can I sleep mom? I have to give you an account of my new school.”

Majula

She started to yawn;

“I am very sorry sweet heart I am exhausted wait until tomorrow you can summarize for me before going to school and I’ll be all ears for you.” Mba is disappointed Jula took out two packets of dark chocolate and ice cream scoops and gave to her to share with her nanny Ndaxte.

Mba Toma

“Thank you mom you are the best mother in the whole wide globe.” Jula thanked her and went to the shower to bath then to bed.

“Good night darling I am very tired.”

Next Morning

She wanted to dodge but Mba Toma trapped and gave her a summary of her first day in school.

Mba Toma

“It is a very good school everyone loves me class mates down to our class and career supervisor she wants to meet both of you to discuss my future career.”

Jula

“Thank you sweetie when your dad comes we will go there together with you is that okay by you?”

Mba Toma

She hugged her mom and thank her;

“It’s a date mom.” She smiled and Jula drove to work.

At the Office

She went to Alhajj Saa’ office and thanked him for the gift.

“I told my husband and he sends his appreciation.”

Alhajj Saa

He smiled and said in his mind;

“Isn’t she very naïve and green in the job? I have to advise her before she causes blunder.”

“My dear the gift is nothing but a token.”

Jula

“Alhajj you call it a token but I’ve never receive such an amount of money my lifetime therefore I have to show my appreciation.”

Alhajj Saa

“I sort of like you and you should be expecting such huge sum from my end; what are your special days when you expect gifts?”

Jula

“My birth and wedding days are my special days.”

Alhajj Saa

“When is your birth day?”

Jula

“Next week sir.”

Alhajj Saa

He withdrew his safe and took out his cheque and wrote D200, 000. 00 and gave it to Jula;

“Take this small token again and take care of your birthday it can buy small girlie things and celebrate with your family.”

Jula

She checked the cheque and exclaimed;

“You call D200, 000. 00 a small token? I am overwhelmed what would my husband say again?”

Alhajj Saa

“He would say nothing are you going to tell him?”

Jula

She gaped and stared for a while then said;

“How can I keep such a large sum of money without informing my husband? He is a nice man and up to date he sponsors and take care of all my needs.”

Alhajj Saa

“You should not be naïve my dear girl I’ve been in marriage for the last 40 years we cannot share all our little secrets with our spouses; you’ll open a secret account and deposits all your monies there so that when you ask him and he cannot afford you would take care of your needs and the needs of your extended family. Do you now understand the game? We have been there for a very long time.”

Jula

She jumped with excitement;

“that’ it Alhajj you have shown me the way that’ exactly what am going to do from hence forth.”

Alhajj Saa

“My wife and son are in the States I married only one wife who sponsored my business from the start her family richer than mine she enslaves me and is always reminding me how she made me by pulling me from the gutters out to the light I want to surprise her it is just unfortunate that you are already married I would have made you my second wife but all the same if you make me happy you’ll never lack any thing I will make you a rich lady of means to get things done and people to be your slave who would be at your beck and call.”

He drew her near and gave her a warm, emotional kiss.

Jula

She went to an executive bar and restaurant and reflect on what she was about to embark which was a very difficult decision.

The First Voice of Opportunity

“This is a very good opportunity which knocks only but once why not garb it now or never; you can be rich and make people answer to your beck and call, take your family out of poverty, your mother is an ordinary village class teacher with nothing but you can empower her as well your father is morally tight he would not support you but Maama is a society person materialistic hook her in don’t you worry everything will be fine my sister without money nothing works.”

The Voice of Dignity and Virtue

“Don’t do it where were you when your husband pick you up polish and get you empowered through education ‘bottom power’ is sweet poison yes you’ll get the whole wide world and in the process lost your soul what is wealth after all? Is it not to help you cater for your needs? Yes you don’t have abundance but you have what it takes to fulfill your basic needs, you are employed and can be promoted if not you can go to another place, he is married with a family and you are as well married with a family do you want to break two families because of vanity? Think about it my sister don’t betray Fams he loves you and have sacrifice everything he has for you. Don’t involve your mother she is greedy and cannot give you wise counseling. It is not right it is a dangerous game.”

What path did she follow?

To be Cont.