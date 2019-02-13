0 SHARES Share Tweet

At the Dining

The family was having breakfast While Bea stood and acted as a waiter this annoyed Harenge;

Harenge

“Mama please sit down and have your breakfast are you not hungry?”

Mama

She tapped her back;

“Okay darling I’ll eat my breakfast when you people are done I am not hungry.”

Saange

“That’ what you always say please take care of yourself for us we don’t want to lose you.”

Mama

She served her husband but he kept quiet while he examined the porridge then he sulked and asked,

Sohorr

“What is this that you’ve served me?”

Mama

“it is porridge that I served the children.”

Sohorr

He took the hot porridge and poured it upon her clothes she jumped and said timidly;

“What have I done to deserve this? You ordered for porridge and that’ what I did.”

Sohorr

He wanted to hit her but she ran from the place;

“Prepare custard and now!”

Mama

“But the girls would be late for school.”

Sohorr

“I don’t care prepare my custard and now!” He commanded.

The girls grumbled and hissed which shocked their dad and he asked;

Sohorr

He asked;

“What is that?”

The Girls

“Nothing we just said she is tired and is very annoying to prepare breakfast twice when one is not appreciated mom is very tired she has not eaten breakfast.”

Sohorr

“Where did you learn that from your mother? How do you talk to me like that am I your mate?”

The girls ran away from their father’ wrath.

Sohorr

“Like mother like daughters I hate you all! Incompetent wife and mother.” He sulked.

The Girls

They heard him and also said;

“We hate you more Bully dad.” While in their room waiting for mom to take them to school.

Family A

Penda cried with pain Saange refused to go to school and her dad asked;

Nyanga

“Baby girl are you not going to school? I am going to work hop in and I’ll give you a lift.” He smiled at his daughter.

Saange

“No but thanks it would not be necessary if I go to school who will look after mom after the severe beating meted out to her yesterday? I’ll stay and take care of her I’ll do my school work as homework at home.”

Nyanga

“Do you hear your daughter talk? Are you encouraging her to destroy her education because of a silly, stupid mother? It is your daughter like mother like child if she fails her subjects I’ll cease to sponsor her education period!.”

Saange

“Are you not an intelligent man? How can you marry a stupid, silly woman to take care of your family? Be civil dad and have respect for your wife who takes care of your needs. I empathize my mom and would help her when she needs me.”

Nyanga

“You are just like your name Saange (bold) but if you grow up like this no man will marry you.”

Saange

“I beg your pardon dad if marriage is like you and mom I rather remain single I would never allow a man turn me into a punching bag and ruin my body.”

Nyanga

“Who put this nonsense into your head?”

Saange

“Am I not a human being? I learn from our gender debates, symposiums, radio and T.V Talk Shows on gender based violence etc. My mom did not teach me that’ way you used her as a punching bag.”

Nyanga

“I’ll come back for you it is me or your mom.”

Saange

“I’ll be waiting for you dad come you’ll meet me here.”

Nyanga

“You are a rebellious daughter I’ll teach you a lesson.”

Family B

Driving the Girls To School

Harenge

“Mom stop acting dummy stand up and fight for your right! Dad is not God but a demon that should be challenged.”

Baagne

“Too submissive for my liking you act stupid and dad takes you for granted, we are concern as your children we fear for your life.”

Beatrice

“It is okay children will sort it out am I not his wife? He is not a bad man it is peer pressure leave us my love we’ll solve it.”

Girls

“Mom you are a survivor and an apologist it is time to act before it is too late is our candid advice.”

To be Cont.