Baah

He went home and confronted Maama and Niitu about the Aunty Fiida/Maama saga;

“What Maama did was undone how could she fight my blood sister at my house her brother’ house? Who is Maama and what is her use here? Exhausted from work I come home doing all the drudgery because you refused me to hire a maid whom your mother queried can snatch me from you I comply even though I don’t believe just to maintain the house peace everywhere you duo go is ‘warhala’ trouble what am I going to do with you? Now your family madness has been practice with my sister the one who brought me up and make me a productive adult you are now benefitting from her efforts exerted upon me. Enough is enough no more! Both you and your mother have to apologize to aunty Fiida.” He protested.

Niitu

She took offence and insulted her husband;

“Who are you and your stupid sister Fiida? Why are you shouting because I left you unchallenged? Apologized to who Fiida no way? She is the one to apologize to Maama period!

Baah

“Are you kidding me? Aunty Fiida apologize to who your mother? For what now? I now understand madness runs in your veins. I am very sorry for both of you your end will be disastrous if you don’t change and ask mercy from the lord.”

Niitu

“Back to sender all what you have said towards Maama and I will return to you in Christ name.”

Baah

“Don’t talk about Christ you don’t know him you are daughters of Lucifer repent before you perish in fire.”

At the Work Place

Eteh

“Baah it is too much your wife.”

Baah

“My wife! What has she done this time around?”

Eteh

“She went to the clinic where Jomm is working and slapped her and her friend Suuch on the pretext that they laugh at her whenever she pays the clinic a visit can you imagine? If madness runs in her family let it stop with you who can tolerate her and her mother not any other person.”

Baah

He stoop before his friend who pulled him up;

“Please don’t do this you are embarrassing me I have to report it to you because it can cause my sister and her friend their jobs because doc got involved and also slapped Jomm and Suuch and promised to take it up with the Clinic Board when Niitu complained the duo hit her belly which was all false and the patients present attested to that. Please let her stop harassing my sister and her friend.”

Baah

“Eteh I am ashamed for what my wife did to your sister and her friend I don’t know what type of wife I had married she strap me with the pregnancy I was obsessed with a child since my diagnosis you are my friend you know my problem marrying her was not my priority but she gave me the option. Please forgive her mother is a bad influence but I’ll send her away as soon as my wife put to bed I’ll find her a good nanny to baby sit for us.”

Eteh

“It’ okay prayers is the key meanwhile we’ll pray over it and hope common sense prevail in the future.”

At Home

Baah again confronted his wife and told her off;

“Eteh gave me a complaint about your madness again at the clinic what’ wrong with you? Are you okay? You and your mother are trouble please give peace a chance live and let live.”

Niitu

“People ask for my trouble when I react you take their side what sort of husband are you? For once you never come to your wife’ side? Why do you do that? Don’t you comprehend the phrase ‘blood is thicker than water’?”

Baah

“I understand it all right but there is the saying side with truth then you can never be shamed no matter what I’ll side with the truth no matter what.’

Niitu

“What truth are you talking about you fool? Am I not your pregnant wife who you should pamper all the time?” She yelled.

Baah

“Stop day dreaming you now know the type of man you are married to even though our courtship was a short duration. I rather die saying the truth than stay alive saying lies.”

Niitu

“You are nothing but a naïve fool and in love is blind I am unfortunate to marry you.” She sulked.

With her naughty friends

She was partying and lusting with her wayward friends;

“With black assurance I am in full control of Baah everyone grumbles but cannot do anything count on me friends whenever you want to marry I’ll take you Maama not Baaba she is superior in control of the marine world whatever she does for you is very successful you have to just obey her strict instructions she helped my mother control my father until he dies I’ll also control Baah until he dies.”

Mariam

“I don’t care how you control Baah but be very careful ‘Niitu Be Lakale’ artificial love using juju does not work every time when the Lord shines his eyes you lose him forever, you have a good husband be just to him is my candid advice.”

Niitu

She was drunk and became insolent;

“Go away Mariam I dismiss you, you are jealous and not a good friend.”

Mariam

“You did it to Panka now she is independent of you and is a nurse leading a productive life ‘ndig’ life is bad and unproductive what can you give me which I cannot get from my hair dressing adieu to bad rubbish am gone.”

Niitu

With drunkenness she lost her gait bad choice for a pregnant woman she turned to the four other friends;

“Who want to follow Mariam?”

No response;

“All right if anyone defies me you are gone I don’t need any one of you, you are the one who need my money.”

