By Yankuba Jallow

Momodou Lamin Jarju alias ‘Rongo’, has instituted a law suit against the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency and seven others, claiming 30 Million dalasi as damages.

The plaintiff, ‘Rongo’ is a musician and a native of Banjulinding, in Kombo North district, while the defendants are Momodou Lungs Jarju, who is the Alkalo of Banjulinding, Imam Yahya Bah, Malang Njie, Modou Badjie, Landing Korteh, Lamin Nafulou Jarju, Jarbel Ceesay, Foday Barry, Inspector General of Police and Director General of Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia (DLEAG). The first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh defendants, are residents of Banjulinding. The eight defendant, Foday Barry, was a senior officer of DLEAG.

On the first claim, the plaintiff claims 10 million dalasi for his unlawful arrest and detention by the defendants and their agents.

On the second claim, he claims 10 million dalasi as damage for his malicious prosecution for various offences, when the defendants and their agents knew or ought to have known, that he ought to have been so charged.

On his third ground of claim, ‘Rongo’ claims 10 million dalasi as damages, for loss of earnings occasioned by his unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution.

The other claims include cost of action in the sum of D200, 000 and 25% from the date of accrual from November 1st, 2012, to date of payment.

The matter will be come on Thursday, 1st November 2018, at the Banjul High Court.