By Sulayman Bah

Cristiano Ronaldo proved a thorn in the flesh of Omar Colley’s Sampdoria last Saturday as the Portuguese netted both goals to get Juventus back to winning ways.

Omar, Gambia national team’s former captain, was not found wanting in any of the goals notched by the former World player of the year in a game marred by controversial refereeing decisions.

Sampdoria equalised through Quareilla after a Juve defender appeared to handle in the box before the referee gave away another spot-kick which Ronaldo duly slid home into the net for a 2-1 score.

Just before end of time, Sampdoria pulled a goal back but the referee flagged it an offside following consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which left Lamin-born Colley and his teammates seething.

The 25-year-old former Wallidan defender is yet to feature for new Scorpions’ gaffer Tom Saintfiet after the Belgian overlooked him for his alleged involvement in the reported scheme by three key players to disregard an invitation to play for Gambia in the 1-1 draw with Algeria last September over the exclusion of China-based striker Bubacarr Trawally in the squad.

Omar has debunked the allegation.