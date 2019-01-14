1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Balla Gaye yesterday evening emerged supreme routing Modou in an incredible rematch.

The Lion of Guediawaye walloped Modou Lo in 19 seconds eight years ago in their first meeting before repeating the feat on Sunday this time in four minutes.

A finely shaped Modou Lo was tipped favourite going into the duel on the basis of consistency and rhythm however, Balla left million viewers gobsmacked when he did the unthinkable.

Whistle of start had the two swinging hands before Balla, as predicted, launched a long jab which left Modou Lo falling on sideways but quickly recovered to stand on his feet again.

Stupefied, the Rock of Energie Club began throwing all out blows with none landing on his opponent.

Then a grappling ensued as the former King of Arena peppered Modou Lo with successive blows, putting him at a tight corner little beneath him.

Looking for Lo’s smalls, a thing he eventually got, Gaye grabbed Modou and knelt with one leg prior to exerting immense force on his adversary whose attempt to escape via the right flank was blocked.

Then against expectations, Balla lifted a by now humbled Modou Lo upside down sending him sprawling in a four minutes bout.

Modou is now scheduled to face King of Arena Eumeu Sene in proposed deal almost finalised.