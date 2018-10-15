1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Put aside the double figures scored by Ali Sowe, Bubacarr Trawally and Macoumba Kandji –Assan Ceesay is the new heartbeat of the senior Scorpions.

Consistency is a word not very much used to measure performances of Gambian strikers with the national team.

It’s however a total different scenario with Assan Ceesay, the 23-year-old carrying Gambia’s hopes on his shoulders almost effortlessly.

First, no goal-getter has netted four times in four consecutive outings for the national team from amongst the array of forwards that ever wore the country’s football colours.

Lanky as he might be, his physique belies his strength, turning out to become one of the go-to-guys who doesn’t disappoint.

Critics who doubted his input quarrying his selection would by now be forced to take cover as he looks to replicate his display tomorrow by shutting off Togo.

He turned on the act in Lome, taking him less than ten minutes to upstage Emmanuel Adebayor’s Sparrow Hawks.

Victory looked assured if not for the late goal that dampened a promising planned party on the plane back to Banjul.

Gaffer Tom Saintfiet’s instinct to bet on the ex-Gamtel FC goal assassin has been vindicated in the fullest of rewards and will sure accumulate all the plaudits for the forward’s meteoric rise into the striker of the people.

Former club FC Lugano considered him a work in progress and thus took the decision to loan him out for more playing time in the Swiss second tier with Chiasso.

At Chiasso, he learnt the trade to perfection, morphing into the finished article he’s today prompting Zurich to raid Lugano to give him up with a lofty hard-to-turn-down transfer fee as enticement.

Emboldened by this terrific scoring streak, he will be out itching to show a side Togo were unable to witness with Gambian fans chanting his name at the stadium this week.