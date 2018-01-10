22 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Real de Banjul’s tactician Majorr Saine has ruled out talks of a title pursuit too soon as premature.

The All Whites were brought back down to earth by Gamtel with Bubacarr Jallow’s first-half lone goal wreaking havoc.

The result had Gamtel and Fortune leapfrogging Real at the summit with a game in hand.

‘Saying we are going to win the title is too early and it will be very premature enough to say that we are going to win the title because it is only seven games,’ he said.

‘We are so unlucky today. Gamtel scored in the 1st half and they also played a very good football.

‘We dominated the entire 2nd half but finishing was our problem. We loss today, we are going to prepare for our next match and hopefully we will bounce back against GAF,’ Saine said.