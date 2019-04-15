0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

Coach Musa Njie of Real De Banjul remains upbeat despite a slender loss to BK Milan over the weekend.

Attributing the defeat to poor luck, Njie insists his regiment of charges are still up to the task amid smidgen of optimism.

‘The boys are still up to the task, but luck was not on our side today,’ he said.

‘We tried both tactically and technically and did all what we could do. We will prepare for our next games and be aware of the fact that we have a huge work ahead of us,’ he adds.

It took a Yusupha Gaye’s lone goal to smother in the difference between the two sides.