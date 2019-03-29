0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source MailOnline-Marcus Rashford is a transfer target for Barcelona as they plan a stunning summer swoop for the Manchester United starlet, according to reports.

With Luis Suarez approaching the twilight years of his career, the Nou Camp giants are planning for the future and are said to have Rashford on their striker shortlist.

According to Mundo Deportivo, who carry the story on Tuesday’s front page, the England man is alongside Luka Jovic and Antoine Griezmann on the list of options.

Underneath the headline ‘Rashford, on the agenda,’ Mundo report that the 21-year-old is seen as a versatile option, but would be expensive to bring to Spain.

Suarez is still in fine form for Barca and has scored 23 goals this season, but the club are wary of his age – he is now 32 – and are succession planning.

Much has been written about Frankfurt striker Jovic over the past few months, with the Serb being touted for a £43million move to Barca.

He is Europe’s most in-form striker, and Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea have all been credited with interest in his services next season.

Griezmann, meanwhile, is a long-term transfer target for the club, but after embarrassing them last season with his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid, Barcelona may look elsewhere this summer.

Rashford, meanwhile, has played 38 times for United this season and has netted 12 goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The England man is a big part of the club’s future plans, and it will take a huge sum to price him away from Old Trafford.