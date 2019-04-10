0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

Samger FC were held to a 3-1 defeat against Wallidan FC this week at the Independence Stadium.

Start of the game saw losing Samger dominating possession before Wallidan were through to put their tactics together. Both had chances but were not effectively capitalized on.

Ousman Gibba came close to registering an early opener in the 6th minute of the first half but could not accomplish the target.

Tamsir Savage had chances in 16th and 20th minutes but could not bring it into fruition. In the 35th minute Modou Lamin Sawo broke the deadlock through a splendid shot in a close range. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Wallidan at the stoppage time.

Abubacarr Njie doubled the lead for Walidan through another brilliant shot in the 60th minute before Alagie Gibba scored the third and last goal of the encounter. The tie wrapped up with 3-1 score in favour of Walidan FC.