The 2018 annual QGroup Chairman’s Trophy football tournament will get underway tomorrow, Saturday when Qcell take on Espace Motors in the opener at QCity in Bijilo,according to journalist Alieu Ceesay. The game kicks-off at 5pm.

Organized by the QGroup Social Club, nine institutions under the QGroup Family will be competing for the big prize. The trophy is named after QGroup’s Chairman, Muhammed Jah.

The teams to compete in the tournament are, QCell, QIT, QuantumNET, Espace Motors, Qodoo, AGIB, QWater and newcomers QTV and QCity with an addition of Sharab Medical Clinic.

The main reason for the tournament, according to Muhammed Drammeh, Social Secretary of the QGroup Social Club, is to bring the QGroup staff under one umbrella to socialize and interact through sports.

“The other aim of this tournament is to encourage our staff and managers to be active in sports. To keep ourselves fit and healthy which is of great concern and a priority of the QGroup Management, given our youthful staff base,” Drammeh said.

He added: “In this respect, the Social Club is encouraging staff to be part of this initiative and appealing for us all to maintain discipline, fair play and harmony.”

The QGroup is currently one of the highest private employers in the country.

